As of the Monday, Nov. 30, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 197,745 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma.
Of these, 163,727 have recovered; and 21,275 are active. There have been a total of 1,743 deaths in the state.
The total cumulative hospitalizations is 12,258. Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Cherokee County is listed as having 2,334 cases, with 10 deaths; 1,814 recoveries; and 510 currently active.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.