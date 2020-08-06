The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced there have been 41,401 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Of those, 6,488 are currently active, and 34,320 have recovered. Of the total 3,445 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 645 are currently admitted.
Ten additional deaths were reported in the state, with one death identified in the past 24 hours. There have been 593 total deaths in the state.
Cherokee County has had 391 confirmed positive cases, with two deaths and 251 recovered. Currently, there are 138 active cases in Cherokee County.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
