As of the Wednesday, Nov. 25, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 184,342 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma. That is a 2.1 percent – 3,732 cases – increase from the previous day.
Of these cases, 33,317 are active and 149,345 have recovered. A total of 1,680 deaths have been confirmed, with 16 more listed since the last advisory.
Cherokee County has had 2,168 reported COVID-19 cases. Of these, 10 have died; 1,651 have recovered; and 507 are active.
OSDH will not be reporting data on Thanksgiving day. There will be no updating of dashboard data, nor an Executive Order report on Thursday, Nov. 26.
Dashboard data will be updated at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27. The Alert System map will be published on Nov. 27, as well. Friday’s updated data will include cases that would have otherwise been reported on Thursday.
Saturday’s dashboard update will include case information that reflect a combined reporting from Friday and Saturday. Subsequent reporting will return to normal cadence.
The Executive Order report will resume weekday reporting on Monday, Nov. 30.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.