As of the Thursday, Oct. 1, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 88,369 reported cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That is an increase of 1,170 since the previous day.
The state has 12,851 active positive cases, and 74,483 cases have recovered. A total of 1,035 deaths have been recorded in the state, with four more reported since the last advisory.
Cherokee County is listed as having 1,125 total cases, with eight deaths and 914 recoveries. Currently, there are 203 active cases in the county.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
