As of the Wednesday, Sept. 2, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 60,118 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. This is an increase of 719 from the previous advisory.
Of the confirmed cases, 50,646 have recovered, and 8,651 are active. OSDH announced 12 additional deaths have been identified, and there have been 821 total deaths in the state. The total number of hospitalizations in the state due to COVID-19 is 4,961, with 545 patients currently admitted.
Cherokee County is listed as having a total of 700 positive cases, with 530 patients recovered and seven deaths. Therefore, there are 163 active cases.
OSDH, in partnership with the Oklahoma State Department of Education, has updated its "Return to Learn" guidance supporting a safe return to in-person learning for Oklahoma schools. The updated document clarifies key terms and responsibilities related to COVID-19 response in schools.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
