As of the Wednesday, Aug. 19, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 49,923 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Of those, 7,177 are currently active.
A total of 699 deaths due to COVID-19 have been recorded in the state. Of the 4,192 cumulative hospitalizations, 566 are currently in the hospital.
Cherokee County is listed as having 531 total positive cases, with three deaths and 393 recovered. This means there are 135 active cases in the county.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.