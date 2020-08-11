As of the Tuesday, Aug. 11, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there are 44,728 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That is an increase of 1.7 percent, or 765 cases, since the previous advisory. The number of currently active cases is 6,917, as 37,193 have recovered.
OSDH had 13 additional deaths identified to report, for a total of 618 deaths in the state.
Currently, 530 patients are hospitalized in Oklahoma, and the total cumulative hospitalizations has been 3,760. This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report, according to the OSDH. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Cherokee County has 150 active cases. It is listed as have 449 total positive cases, with two deaths and 297 recovered.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
