As of the Monday, July 27, Oklahoma State Department of advisory, there are 32,686 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That is an increase of 1,401 cases from the previous day. The number of recovered is 25,252.
Cherokee County is listed as having a total of 240 positive cases, with one death, and 154 recovered.
No new deaths were reports, and there are 496 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.