According to the Tuesday, Dec. 15, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 241,991 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma. The 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 3,044.
Of the total cases, 206,896 have recovered; and 33,009 are active. A total of 2,086 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the state. Fourteen new deaths were reported Tuesday, including one in Cherokee County, a female in the 65 or older age group.
Cherokee County has had 2,923 positive cases reported. Of these, 13 have died; 2,263 have recovered; and 647 are active.
The total cumulative hospitalizations is 14, 408. Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
