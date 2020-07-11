As of the Saturday, July 11, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there are 19,779 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That is an increase of 687 cases from Friday's report.
Five additional deaths were reported. There are 421 total deaths in the state.
Cherokee County has reported 118 positive cases, which is seven more than the previous day.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health announces the Oklahoma COVID-19 Alert System, a four-tiered risk measurement tool with corresponding color categories that identify the current COVID-19 risk level. This tool offers the public and local elected officials an easy way to recognize each county’s risk level. OSDH will update the alert system every Friday in the 11 a.m. Situation Update based on a seven-day rolling average of new cases.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
