As of the Wednesday, Nov. 4, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 127,772 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma. That is an increase of 1,246 cases since Tuesday. Of these, 15,927 are active and 110,453 have recovered.
A total of 1,392 deaths have been recorded in the state, including 17 more since the Tuesday OSDH advisory.
The total cumulative hospitalizations in the state is 9,219, with 1,026 currently admitted with COVID-19.
Cherokee County is listed as having 1,469 reported cases. Of these, eight have died, 194 are active, and 1,267 have recovered.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
