As of the Wednesday, Sept. 16, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 72,284 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
A total of 924 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the state, including 12 additional deaths listed Sept. 16.
With 61,026 recovered patients, there are 10,334 active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.
The total cumulative hospitalizations in the state is 5,610, with 528 currently admitted.
Cherokee County is listed as having 910 confirmed cases, with seven deaths, and 691 people recovered. Currently, there are 212 active cases in the county.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
