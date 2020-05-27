The number of positive COVID-19 cases has risen by 92 in the past 24 hours, according to the May 27 Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory.
As of this advisory, there are 6,229 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Cherokee County is listed as having 29 positive cases, with one death and 27 recovered.
Four additional deaths are being reported; zero of them occurred in the past 24 hours, and all died between March 25-May 25. There are 322 total deaths in the state.
Including those who have died, the number of recovered cases in the state is 5,135.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
