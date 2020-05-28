The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 41 additional cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths in the May 28 advisory. Reportedly, there are 6,270 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
One of the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, and the others died between May 22-26. There are 326 total deaths in the state.
Cherokee County is listed as having 28 positive cases, and 27 recovered including one death.
The number of recovered cases, including deaths, in the state is 5,236.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
