Students, Faculty and Staff,
In a recent update from state health officials and Governor Stitt, we were all informed that the
executive order closing non-essential businesses had been extended from April 15 through April 30. I
understand this extension may cause some additional stress, however, we must acknowledge this
amendment will assist the NSU Family and Oklahomans with social distancing and slow the spread of
COVID-19. Therefore, out of an abundance of caution to further protect the health and well-being of our NSU community, the following measures will be implemented:
NSU will continue to close down as many buildings as possible through April 30 to eliminate the need for regular custodial services.
Computer Labs are available for students between 8 am and 8 pm Monday through Friday in the following locations:
Tahlequah – Webb Tower 307
Broken Arrow – B&T 137
A WiFi hotspot covering the parking lot of the Webb Tower is now available. Students can access the internet in this location by connecting to the network labeled ‘NSU-ParkingLot’.
All Summer courses will move to an online learning environment. If conditions improve and NSU can safely offer face-to-face or blended courses during the summer session, course options will be communicated by May 15.
A commencement ceremony will take place virtually on May 9 at 10 am. Students will also have an opportunity to participate in a December commencement ceremony. Students graduating this Spring will receive further information.
I am encouraged by the commitment to learning demonstrated by our students and the adaptability of our faculty and staff. Your efforts have kept our institution nimble and well-positioned to provide a high-quality education while protecting the health and well-being of our NSU community. Thank you for your support and the kindness you have shown to one another. With all of us working together, we will get through this!
For the latest CDC update, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
UPDATE TO LAB ACCESS EFFECTIVE MARCH 26, 2020
NSU Students: Please note the following labs will be open between 8 am and 8 pm Monday through Friday, starting Friday, March 27:
Tahlequah – Web Tower 307
Broken Arrow – B&T 137
Additionally, the university has set up an online resource center for technology and online learning assistance. If you have questions or need assistance, please access the resource center website at service.nsuok.edu. When visiting these labs, it is important to practice social distancing.
MARCH 25, 2020 STATEMENT FROM THE PRESIDENT
Students, Faculty and Staff:
First, let me thank you for your cooperation as we adjust to the recent announcements from our local and state governments. I assure you that the health and well-being of our campus community is our highest priority. We believe the adjustments made yesterday and the following changes to our contingency measures are necessary to continue to protect our community.
NSU remains closed to the public.
Essential employees that are required to continue to be on campus to perform their duties will do so. These individuals have been notified by their supervisor.
Employees who can complete their duties by teleworking will do so.
Employees with no ability to telework, who have "been deemed not critical to agency services and can't be redeployed to critical services" (state's language), will stay at home and use leave.
The library on the Tahlequah and Broken Arrow campuses will close. Library staff will provide assistance to students via telework.
We will close down as many buildings as possible during this 21-day period to eliminate the need for regular custodial services.
All computer labs will close.
A process to refund students for unused housing and meal plans will be implemented and shared via email to the affected students.
Student housing will be provided only to those students with no other place to stay. All students who can go home should.
The University Center will have limited access for grab and go meals for those students who are cleared to stay in housing.
The Bookstore will remain closed.
Commencement and convocation ceremonies are postponed.
As a reminder, all classes will remain online for the rest of the Spring 2020 semester. We know there may be bumps along the way. However, we are here to support one another as we adjust. Thank you for your cooperation and for the concern you have shown for the NSU community during this challenging period.
-Steve Turner, President
