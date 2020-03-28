Stitt places moratorium on state paid travel and temporarily relaxes peace officer and CLEET certification requirements
OKLAHOMA CITY (March 28, 2020)— Governor Kevin Stitt has issued a fifth amendment to Executive Order (EO) 2020-07 to place a moratorium on all out-of-state travel paid for by the State of Oklahoma and temporarily relaxes peace officer and CLEET certification requirements.
“The State is working to ensure we continue to do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and provide our agencies with the flexibility they need in order to execute on their essential duties,” said Gov. Stitt. “These measures will help us ensure our law enforcement agencies have the necessary manpower as we continue to respond to this crisis while also limiting non-essential travel.”
Fifth Amended EO 2020-07 places a moratorium on all out-of-state travel for employees and officers of agencies that is paid for, in whole or in part, by the State of Oklahoma. Any state employee or officer seeking an exception to the moratorium must receive approval from the governor.
The amended Executive order also relaxes statutory requirements for completing training to become a certified peace officer for the duration of the emergency and for thirty days after the emergency is declared to be over.
It also waives any requirements that county reserve deputies, municipal reserve officers or other duly appointed reserve peace officers in Oklahoma be CLEET-certified prior to serving in an individual capacity or be accompanied by a CLEET-certified peace officer prior to becoming CLEET-certified for the duration of the emergency and for thirty days after the emergency is declared to be over.
