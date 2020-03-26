The Senate reached a bipartisan agreement on a $2 trillion emergency relief package Wednesday to boost Americans and businesses facing crisis due to the historic coronavirus outbreak. The agreement was reached after the first deal was not reached on Monday.
$250 billion will be made in direct payments to individuals. The bill states that individuals earning less than $75,000 will receive a check for $1,200. Married couples with an income less than $150,000 will receive $2,400 plus $500 per child.
“It’s good news for families all across America. At last we have a deal,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky. “After days of intense discussions, the Senate has reached a bipartisan agreement on a historic relief package for this pandemic.
“It will rush new resources onto the front lines of our nation’s health care fight. And it will inject trillions of dollars into the economy as fast as possible.”
The agreement means distressed companies are eligible for $500 billion and $350 billion for small businesses. President Donald Trump’s business interests will not be eligible for government loans.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Senate might need to include more aid available later.
Critics of the Senate said they waited too long to issue legislation knowing the coronavirus was identified in China on Dec. 31.
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma, said he was pleased with the bipartisan effort between Democrats and
Republicans until Democrats refused to pass the emergency relief package earlier this week.
The Senate approved the House legislation of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act that became law on March 18. This legislation includes testing at no cost for people.
The legislation includes two weeks of emergency-paid sick leave for people needing to quarantine themselves.
More than $1 billion is designated for food insecurity, specifically low-income seniors, pregnant women or mothers with children. The U.S. Department of Education now offers food to children when schools are cancelled. The package also includes outside employment insurance.
Within a week the House passed an $8.3 billion funding package specifically geared toward health response. This bill was recently signed into law by President Trump, and includes $2.2 billion in health funding for prevention, preparedness and response, $3 billion for research and vaccine, and $1 billion for medical supplies and other capacities.
Both Oklahoma Senators James Lankford and Inhofe voted against the second piece of legislation.
“We voted against it because we had to correct something that was wrong,” Inhofe said.
Inhofe said the problem was that for their business to get reimbursed by the federal government, it would take several weeks. “So we wanted to change that, so when phase III came along, it would be immediate,” Inhofe said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.