OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma House of Representatives will convene in special session at 8 a.m. Monday, April 6, followed by proceedings in regular session. All floor and committee proceedings will continue to be livestreamed on the House website at https://okhouse.gov/video/default.aspx.
With safety protocols in place limiting Capitol access in order to protect the public from the spread of COVID-19, this notice is to reassure members of the public that the House’s existing online transparency efforts will continue. Proceedings will be modified to ensure no more than 10 people are in a room at once, but livestreaming will continue.
