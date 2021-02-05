As of the Friday, Feb. 5, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 399,727 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma. Of these, 369,278 have recovered; 26,739 are active; and 3,710 have died.
Friday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported in the state was 2,216.
Cherokee County is listed as having 5,165 reported cases. Of these, 4,708 have recovered; 35 have died; and 422 are active.
This week, 76 Oklahoma counties, including Cherokee, are in the “orange" risk level and one is in the "yellow" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. The COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11 a.m. As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19. Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
As of Feb. 5, 494,085 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Oklahoma. This includes 110,860 completed series, meaning the resident received the prime and the boost shots.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
