All Oklahoma counties are either in the yellow or orange levels, according to the Sept. 18 COVID-19 Alert map, which is reported every Friday in the Oklahoma State Department of Health Situation Update at 11 a.m. Cherokee County is in the orange level.
The Oklahoma COVID-19 Alert System is a four-tiered risk measurement tool with corresponding color categories that identify the current COVID-19 risk level. The Low (Yellow) risk phase means COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community at an increased level, and the risk of infection is elevated. Viral testing and containment measures are able to identify most cases from a known source.
The Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
Oklahoma has had 74,567 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Of these, 63,135 have recovered, 526 are hospitalized, and 1o,493 are active. Nine additional deaths have been reported, bring the state total to 939.
Cherokee County has reported 967 positive cases of COVID-19, including 730 recoveries and seven deaths. Currently, there are 230 known active cases in the county.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.