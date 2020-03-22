March 22, 2020
Students, Faculty and Staff:
Good Morning!
First, I want to thank you for your patience and kindness during the difficult, unprecedented and uncertain time we find ourselves in. Personally, I appreciate the kind words of encouragement that many of you have sent my way. Your health and safety has been and continues to be our top priority as we move forward in the coming weeks. Your willingness to be flexible and to adapt to our ever-changing circumstances is appreciated and critical to our mission to provide high quality, high value higher education.
In my efforts to keep you informed of critical changes coming our way, I think the amount of information provided may have complicated the fundamental message. Some of the responses and questions to my earlier messages indicate that some clarification of our plan moving forward would be helpful. I want to thank Dr. Renee Cambiano, Faculty Council Chair, and Sara Barnett, Staff Council President, for their efforts to clarify key points. We will get through these trying times together. It may be bumpy in the beginning. Based on our discussions, I want to briefly reiterate that starting Monday, March 23, 2020:
Faculty who can telework should do so. All NSU classes will be offered online at least until April 5, 2020. The decision whether or not to continue online instruction through the end of the semester will be made on or before April 1.
Faculty are expected to be available online for office hours and to assist students. Our students depend on you for guidance and support. Thank you!
Students, all courses have been moved online at least until April 5, 2020. You are not required to be on campus and we recommend that you stay at home and keep up with your coursework. We want you to be successful in the online format.
Staff members and administrators who can telework should do so. The Cabinet will continue their efforts to move as many of our employees to telework as soon as possible. Please be patient. This is a large task.
Staff members and administrators who perform essential functions that cannot be completed by telework have been advised to report to campus and to follow CDC protocols and university instructions.
Thank you for your dedication to NSU. We will continue to evaluate the situation as it evolves and provide updates to you. Please contact your immediate supervisor if you have any questions or concerns. All of us at NSU care about our community and your safety is paramount to us. I want to sincerely thank the Cabinet for their work throughout Spring Break. Rest assured they are working with your best interests in mind. Stay safe and well.
For the latest CDC update please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
-Steve Turner, President
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.