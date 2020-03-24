Students, Faculty and Staff:
Good Evening!
I know that many of you listened to Governor Stitt’s news conference today and are worried about the growing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Like you, I am also concerned about Oklahomans and our NSU family. As we work through the guidance provided by our governor, I want to provide our campus community with an update to our contingency measures below:
All classes will remain online for the rest of the Spring 2020 semester.
All public events have been postponed or canceled through April 30.
Operationalized plans will be communicated internally within 24 hours.
While Cherokee County does not have a confirmed case as of today, NSU has branch campuses in counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases. Please keep the county leadership and citizens of Muskogee and Wagoner counties as well the other 17 counties, listed below, with confirmed cases in your thoughts.
Canadian – Cleveland – Custer – Garvin – Grady – Jackson – Kay – Logan – Mayes – McClain – Noble – Oklahoma – Pawnee – Payne – Pontotoc – Tulsa - Washington
The health and well-being of our NSU family is my greatest concern. Thank you for your cooperation as we work together and move forward with the best interests of our NSU community in mind.
For the latest CDC update, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
-Steve Turner, President
