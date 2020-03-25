Students, Faculty and Staff:
First, let me thank you for your cooperation as we adjust to the recent announcements from our local and state governments. I assure you that the health and well-being of our campus community is our highest priority. We believe the adjustments made yesterday and the following changes to our contingency measures are necessary to continue to protect our community.
NSU remains closed to the public.
Essential employees that are required to continue to be on campus to perform their duties will do so. These individuals have been notified by their supervisor.
Employees who can complete their duties by teleworking will do so.
Employees with no ability to telework, who have "been deemed not critical to agency services and can't be redeployed to critical services" (state's language), will stay at home and use leave.
The library on the Tahlequah and Broken Arrow campuses will close. Library staff will provide assistance to students via telework.
We will close down as many buildings as possible during this 21-day period to eliminate the need for regular custodial services.
All computer labs will close.
A process to refund students for unused housing and meal plans will be implemented and shared via email to the affected students.
Student housing will be provided only to those students with no other place to stay. All students who can go home should.
The University Center will have limited access for grab and go meals for those students who are cleared to stay in housing.
The Bookstore will remain closed.
Commencement and convocation ceremonies are postponed.
As a reminder, all classes will remain online for the rest of the Spring 2020 semester. We know there may be bumps along the way. However, we are here to support one another as we adjust. Thank you for your cooperation and for the concern you have shown for the NSU community during this challenging period.
For the latest CDC update, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
-Steve Turner, President
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.