Major League Fishing announced the league will postpone Stage Five of the Bass Pro Tour originally scheduled for April 24-30 on Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees. This decision is a result of recommendations by federal, state, and local officials to minimize the transmission of COVID-19. The League will monitor the situation and follow the advice of medical and public health officials to reschedule as quickly as possible.
“While we’re disappointed that we can’t move forward with the Bass Pro Tour in April, the safety and health of our anglers, volunteers, staff, and host community are our primary concern,” said Jim Wilburn, Major League Fishing president and CEO. “Our format inherently allows for social distancing and other recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control to minimize the spread of novel coronavirus, but this unprecedented global pandemic cannot be taken likely and we must follow the advice of medical and government officials.”
The Phoenix Boats Stage Five presented by Mercury was scheduled to launch from the Wolf Creek Park Boat Ramp and is hosted by the City of Grove.
“While it saddens us, we fully understand the decision by MLF to postpone the event,” commented Donnie Crain, director of the Grove Convention & Tourism Bureau. “These proactive, preventative measures are tough decisions but in the best interest for all involved. Grove and Grand Lake look forward to welcoming the MLF Pros and staff back to Northeastern Oklahoma and showcasing our beautiful lake and its great fishing in the future.”
Major League Fishing will continue to assess the impact of COVID-19 and take the advice and mandates set forth by local, state, and national medical and public health officials to address the potential impact on future events and potential dates for rescheduling Stages Four and Five.
MLF strongly encourages everyone to follow the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control on everyday prevention of viral infection, which include:
• Clean hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid close contact with sick persons.
• Practice social distancing among the community.
• Stay home if sick.
• Cover the nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing.
• Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.
• Consult a health care provider as needed.
For more information about the novel coronavirus, visit cdc.gov.
MLF fans can tune into the Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel to see original airings of the MLF Cup events including the Premiere of the 2020 Patriot Cup on Saturday, April 4. MLF Cup events feature 30 Pros from the Bass Pro Tour filmed exclusively to premiere on Outdoor Channel. 2020 MLF Cup events were filmed in late 2019. For a complete listing of the MLF television schedule, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com/tv-schedule.
Founded in 2011, Major League Fishing brings the high-intensity sport of competitive bass fishing into America’s living rooms on Outdoor Channel, Discovery, CBS, CBS Sports Network, World Fishing Network, Sportsman Channel, and on-demand on MyOutdoorTV. The Bass Pro Tour consists of eight events and a championship streamed live on www.MajorLeagueFishing.com and MOTV.
In late 2019 MLF acquired FLW, which expands their portfolio to include the world’s largest grassroots fishing organization, including the strongest five-fish format professional bass fishing tour, the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit, as well as the Toyota Series, Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine, and Abu Garcia College Fishing presented by YETI, and High School Fishing presented by Favorite Fishing.
