This week, 48 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level and 29 are in the "yellow" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. The COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11 a.m.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
As of the Friday, Feb. 26, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 423,023 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma. Of these, 4,320 have died; 13,336 are active; and 405,367 have recovered.
Friday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported in the state was 811.
Cherokee County is listed as having 5,405 reported cases. Of these, 41 have died; 249 are active; and 5,115 have recovered. It is still in the "orange" risk level.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Oklahoma residents can register online to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
