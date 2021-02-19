This week, 62 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level, 14 are in the "yellow" risk level, and one is in the "green" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System.
The COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11:00 a.m. This week’s map can be seen in this update below the test results chart. As Oklahoma State Department of Health continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of the Friday, Feb. 19, OSDH advisory, there have been 417,345 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma. Of these, 4,132 have died; 16,477 are active; and 396,736 have recovered.
Friday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported in the state was 932.
Cherokee County is listed as having a total of 5,345 positive cases. Of these, 39 have died; 292 are active; and 5,014 have recovered.
Oklahoma State Department of Health continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19. Hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Residents can register online to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
