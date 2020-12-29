As of the Tuesday, Dec. 29, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 283,781 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma. The 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 2,594.
Of the total cases, 248,748 have recovered; and 32,628 are active. A total of 2,405 deaths have been recorded in the state, including 22 reported Tuesday.
Cherokee County is listed as having a total of 3,434 positive cases. Of theses, 17 have died, 672 are active, and 2,745 have recovered.
The total cumulative hospitalizations has been 16,426. Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
