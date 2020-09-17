As of the Thursday, Sept. 17, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been a total of 73,318 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. The number of active cases in the state is 10,274, as 62,114 people have recovered.
Six additional deaths were identified to report since the previous day, so the total number of deaths in the state is 930.
The total cumulative number of hospitalizations in the state is 5,698, with 516 currently admitted.
Cherokee County is listed as having 940 reported positive case, which includes seven deaths, and 706 recovered. Currently, there are 227 active cases in the county.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
