This week, 28 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level, 47 are in the "yellow" risk level, and two are in the "green" risk level for the Oklahoma State Department of Health COVID-19 Risk Level System. The COVID-19 Risk Level System is updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11 a.m.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of the Friday, March 5, OSDH advisory, there have been 427,558 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma. Of these, OSDH reports 4,534 people have died; 12,246 cases are active; and 410,778 people have recovered. Friday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 7,202.
Friday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported in the state was 648.
Cherokee County is listed as having 5,440 total cases reported. Of these, 44 people have died; 241 cases are active; and 5,155 people have recovered.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
