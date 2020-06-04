Oklahoma State Department of Health announced June 4 an additional 102 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported. There are a total of 6,907 positive cases in the state.
Cherokee County has 31 confirmed cases, one death, and 27 recovered.
The total number of deaths reported is 344. Three additional deaths were added to the June 4 advisory. One of them occurred in the past 24 hours, and the others died between May 22-June 2.
The Oklahoma Attorney General has announced the agency can continue its release of COVID-19 data beyond county levels. State attorneys will meet Thursday to discuss the legal parameters for which data sets the agency can resume reporting, and OSDH will provide an update as soon as information becomes available.
“It is incumbent upon us as state leaders to protect sensitive health information,” OSDH Interim Commissioner Lance Frye said. “I encourage Oklahomans to use the information to make informed decisions in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites for updated dates and locations.
