TULSA – Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David Hill and River Spirit Casino Resort Chief Executive Officer Pat Crofts announced Thursday the extended temporary closure of all 11 Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casinos, including River Spirit Casino Resort, through May 31.
“Our first priority is, and will remain, the health and well-being of 2,200 employees and the thousands of guests that visit our properties. Ultimately, the local health benchmarks do not suggest that now is the time to reopen River Spirit Casino Resort or the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casinos,” said Hill.
Officials suspended operations on Monday, March 16, as a precaution to guidelines issued by the National Center for Disease Control. Hill confirmed Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casinos and River Spirit Casino Resort will maintain payroll and benefits for its 2,200 employees through May 31.
“We continue to make the important decision to invest in our employees by extending their pay and benefits through the end of the month while we work through the phases to welcome back our guests,” said Hill. “We have a responsibility as a leader and a primary employer to make decisions that reflect our commitment to safety for our communities and for our teams.”
The temporary closure includes casinos in Beggs, Holdenville, Eufaula, Bristow, Checotah, Okemah, Okmulgee, Muskogee, and River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa. The closure includes the travel plaza casinos in Muskogee and Okmulgee, but the Okmulgee convenience store remains open to serve the public in need of essentials.
"We have been working closely with our gaming board, our tribal gaming regulatory agency and the Nation’s health department to determine how to safely reopen," said Crofts. “We are developing a comprehensive, phased plan that prioritizes safety, but can also deliver the top-tier entertainment and hospitality experience for which River Spirit and our casinos are known.”
A date for a phase one reopening is not yet determined, but Muscogee (Creek) Nation officials are committed to following federal health guidelines and industry best practices as they consider a future date.
