As of the Thursday, Feb. 25, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 422,156 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Of these, 13,544 are active; and 404,310 have recovered. The total number of deaths is 4,302, which includes 38 deaths reported Thursday. One was a Cherokee County female in the 65 or older age group.
Thursday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported in the state was 811.
Cherokee County is listed as having 5,393 total cases. Of these, 41 have died; 253 are active; and 5,099 have recovered.
Hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Residents can register online to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
