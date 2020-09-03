Because of COVID-19, lifestyles have changed for many people across the world. During the Spring semester, when the pandemic started to become a reality, NSU moved to online learning and the students who were living in the dorms had to leave the dorms as a safety precaution.
However, with the beginning of Fall semester, NSU decided to welcome back students to live on campus while offering in-person classes despite the numbers of positive cases being higher than during the spring.
With the Fall semester, NSU has implemented numerous fluid policies for keeping students, staff and faculty safe, but some students think it may not be enough.
“I feel that NSU is not doing everything they should be,” said Lindsay Baxter, Choctaw junior. “People should not be returning to classes in person or having roommates. So overall I do not think it is safe.”
Baxter has lived on campus for over two years and currently resides in the Courtside Apartments on campus. Baxter had concerns about returning to campus, but felt forced to make the choice due to difficulties finding work and problems at home.
With COVID-19 being a hot-button issue, precautions have become controversial and the subject of debate. Since moving back to campus for the fall semester, Baxter has experienced issues with compatibility in terms of roommates and COVID-19 precautions.
“I actually had to switch dorms and roommates because my first roommate did not respect my wishes in following COVID-19 guidelines,” said Baxter. “My current roommate now is much more compatible in beliefs and COVID-19 respectfulness, but I know other residents that do not really care.”
However, not all NSU students live on campus. But even off-campus living can be hard to navigate during a pandemic.
“I was already living off campus when the pandemic hit, but the pandemic and the lack of effort I saw the American public was putting in to fix it, led me to the decision to make the move with my current roommate,” said Lakin Keener, Lost City graduate student. “Living alone is hard enough, and when you add in the pandemic restricting your decision to socialize, it is a nightmare.”
Keener now lives in Tulsa. She enjoys the space and affordability of living off-campus versus in the dorms, but she has fond memories of meeting friends and socializing pre-pandemic. Keener said she would not return to living on campus if given the opportunity.
“If I actually were to think about living in the dorms again during this pandemic, I would make the conscious decision not to do so,” said Keener. “Frankly, I think the dorms are going to create a breeding ground for the spread. I will not be surprised if there is an outbreak in the dorms and we have a repeat of last semester when NSU had to refund students because they could not keep them safe.”
At the time of NSU’s Spring dorm closure, the Oklahoma Department of Health was reporting approximately 6,270 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. As of the report on Aug. 27, Oklahoma has confirmed 55,550 cases in total. On Aug. 30, the Oklahoma Department of Health reported nearly 200 positive, active cases in Cherokee County according to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Luke Wassom, a Barnsdale junior, stated simply that the pandemic and NSU Housing’s handling of the spring transition was the reason he chose to live in an apartment instead of continuing to live in the dorms.
“Housing miserably fumbled the transition last semester,” said Wassom.
Wassom expressed he was safer living in an apartment rather than in the dorms.
“I feel much safer,” said Wassom. Across campus the lack of concern is relatively self-evident. It seems virtually impossible for housing or NSU to keep us safe, almost to the point of being a futile effort.”
Baxter shared a similar outlook and is concerned about the future.
“No, I do not think NSU made the right decision in even opening in-person classes and dorm living,” said Baxter. “In the future we will have to be in quarantine since there are so many unknown factors in public housing.”
Keener said she feels safer living in her own apartment than in on-campus housing due to safety concerns.
“I am safer, 1,000%. I live in a space where I am not within close quarters with anyone who I do not know, where they have been, or if they have been exposed,” said Keener.
On or off campus, it is up to students to keep themselves and others safe in their respective living conditions.
Keener said she takes COVID-19 precautions within her living situation, such as having a COVID-19 response plan with her roommate, using hand sanitizer in her home and wearing a mask. Similarly, Baxter is also taking COVID-19 precautions in her dorm life by wearing a mask, even while working out and limiting her socialization, sanitizing her hands frequently and eating at home. Wassom expressed his concern less of himself but more for the possibility of spreading the virus to others, and said he carries sanitizer with him and wears a mask.
NSU released fluid documents explaining their COVID-19 guidelines and policies.
The Northeastern reached out to Housing employees for a statement but were informed that the NSU Housing employees are not speaking with the media at this time. We also reached out to the Housing department’s direct email and have not received a response.
NSU’s responses to COVID-19 is located at https://offices.nsuok.edu/studentaffairs/Coronavirus.
The Northeastern is a student-run publication under the Northeastern State University media studies program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.