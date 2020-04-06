The coronavirus is extremely contagious in nature. Northeastern State University students have been playing a waiting game to find out who in their family or close circle are going to get it first. This can be a fearful experience, because there is not much data to support how to fight this virus. There is not enough evidence to prove that young people are out of the woods, and there is not enough information for the American people to feel comfortable leaving their homes.
So, the people wait. As the waiting continues in many small circles tied into the NSU family, there has been one NSU student to contract the coronavirus. Brody Parrick, Depew freshman, began noticing symptoms of illness on the evening of March 22.
Brody Parrick said that it began with a slight itch in his throat. He went to bed, then woke up at 3 a.m. with extreme chills. He grabbed multiple blankets and went back to bed and waited for his mom to wake, so she could take his temperature. When she took his temperature, it was 102 degrees.
“My head was hurting really bad,” said Brody Parrick. “My eyes hurt. My tonsils were touching, because my throat was so swollen. I did not expect it to be the coronavirus because I had not been exposed to anybody that had tested positive.”
After Brody Parrick went to the doctor on Monday and tested negative for the flu and strep throat, his mom said that it could be COVID-19. Brody Parrick did not initially believe it, but as the symptoms grew more aggressive, they went to try to get a test at the Stroud hospital on Tuesday. After a long and difficult process of getting the test, they finally got it. Brody Parrick had to wait until March 26 to find out that he tested positive.
The peak of Brody Parrick’s sickness was on Monday, March 23. Brody Parrick has asthma, and that made it all the more terrible to fight. Brody Parrick said he was so weak that he needed help sitting up, and he ended up having an asthma attack.
“From my bottom lip to my chin was numb, so I thought I was going to pass out, because I could not breathe,” said Brody Parrick. “I got some albuterol, and that helped a little bit. I didn’t have the albuterol whenever my asthma attack happened, and that lasted for about 10-15 minutes. It helped, but that was what made me realize that this was bad. I hadn’t had an asthma attack in years. That scared me more than anything. I continued using the machine for 2-3 days.”
While Brody Parrick has asthma, he has not needed to use any sort of breathing treatment to support him in years. By the time his test came back, his most severe period of the virus had ended. After experiencing the virus firsthand, Brody Parrick is adamant about making sure that people understand the severity of it.
“This virus is bad,” said Brody Parrick. “I have never been that sick in my life. People do not understand. They all think it is just old people. Well, I am 19 years old and it was really bad.”
Brody Parrick got through the sickness with the support of his family, who also have had to stay under quarantine. Kaila Parrick, Brody’s mother, works as a nurse at the Stroud hospital. Once she saw that her son had been running a 102-degree fever on March 23, she stayed home with him for the remainder of his quarantine, and then some.
“When I was not administering his breathing treatments or inhaler, giving him medication or checking his temperature and ensuring he was drinking enough fluids, I was disinfecting everything and anything that we had touched, multiple times per day,” said Kaila Parrick. “I washed sheets and towels every day, and I opened my windows and doors to let fresh air circulate in our home. Our entire family practiced social distancing as soon as he spiked a fever.”
Kaila Parrick is very grateful for her son’s recovery, and she thinks that people need to take this quarantine very seriously. Since Kaila Parrick is a nurse, she knows the logistics of how a hospital runs during the coronavirus outbreak.
“I know it is hard not to be around your friends and extended family but think about the fact that right now if you or someone you love who is an adult has to be hospitalized, you or they will be dealing with this alone,” said Kaila Parrick. “There are no visitors allowed in any rooms or units with patients right now. So just limit your social interaction, wash your hands, stay home and stay safe.”
Going through what the Parrick family has gone through in the recent weeks is tough, so it is important for anyone to stay home. It is also essential to be wary of certain rumors that spread about this virus. Dr. John Fell, osteopathic medicine doctor, has heard from many people that think that there is a coloration between their previous seasonal illnesses and this new virus.
“I repeatedly hear that people think they have had COVID-19 after being ill during the early winter,” said Fell. “Currently they are developing tests to help identify people with prior infection, but I certainly do not think it is worth the risk if you are unsure.”
Fell is also an advocate for college students in times like these, as he has two daughters that are currently going to NSU. Fell said that communication is key, and college students need to stay aware of what is happening right now.
“I think the perception is that college kids feel like the disease has little risk and do not isolate,” said Fell. “As this is a world altering event I think the younger generation has an opportunity to step up and lead during this crisis. It is imperative that we communicate with friends and family via social media and avoid physical contact. Literally college kids have been training for this moment all their lives.”
Austin Headlee is the editor in chief of The Northeastern student newspaper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.