As of the Wednesday, Dec. 9, Oklahoma Department of Health advisory, there have been 222,993 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma. Of these, 191,525 are listed as recovered; and 29,523 are active. A total of 1,945 deaths have been recorded in the state.
Wednesday's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 2,950.
The total cumulative hospitalizations in the state is 13,634. Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Cherokee County is listed as having a total of 2,630 positive cases reported. Of these, 13 have died; 2,172 have recovered; and 445 are active.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.