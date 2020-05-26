The number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma continues to rise. Cherokee County is reported to have 29 positive cases, with one death counted in the 27 recovered.
As of the May 26 advisory, the Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported a total of 6,137 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
Since the last OSDH Situation Report, the following number of positive cases were published daily at coronavirus.health.ok.gov:
• Saturday, 111 new positives for a total of 5,960.
• Sunday, 77 new positives for a total of 6,037.
• Monday, 53 new positives for a total of 6,090.
• Tuesday, 47 new positives for a total of 6,137.
A total of 318 deaths have been reported in the state. Seven additional deaths were listed May 26, with zero of them occurring in the past 24 hours; all died between May 22-24.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
