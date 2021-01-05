As of the Tuesday, Jan. 5, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 308,268 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. Of these, 271,693 have recovered; and 34,004 are active. A total of 2,571 deaths have been reported in the state.
The 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported in the state is 3,498. The total cumulative hospitalizations in the state has been 17,554. Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Cherokee County was listed Tuesday as having a total of 3,605 cases. Of these, 17 have died; 3,033 have recovered; and 555 are active.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
