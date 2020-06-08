As of the Monday, June 8, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there are 7,205 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Cherokee County has 33 reported positive cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There has been one additional death reported; it occurred on June 5. There are 348 total deaths in the state.
Currently, 158 people are hospitalized in the state.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
