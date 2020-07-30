As of the July 30 Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there are 35,740 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That is an increase of 1,117 cases from the previous day.
The number of cases listed as recovered is 28,411, which is an increase of 1,025 from the previous day.
The number currently hospitalized is 647.
Cherokee County was listed as having 292 total positive COVID-19 cases, with one death, and 180 recovered.
OSDH reported 13 additional deaths in the state. There have been 536 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
