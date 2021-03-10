As of the Wednesday, March 10, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 430,250 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma. Of those, the OSDH reports that there are 11,629 active cases; and 413,920 people have recovered. Wednesday's Oklahoma Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 7,344.
Wednesday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported in the state was 643.
Cherokee County is listed as having a total of 5,476 positive cases. Of these, 44 have died; 243 are active; and 5,189 have recovered.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
