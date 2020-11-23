As of the Monday, Nov. 23, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 177,874 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma. This is a 2 percent increase since the previous report, with 3,544 new cases.
Of these cases, 33,844 are active; and 142,381 have recovered. A total of 1,649 deaths have been recorded in the state, including 15 additional ones listed Monday.
The Total Cumulative Hospitalizations is 11,368, with 1,505 currently admitted.
Cherokee County is listed as having a total of 2,104 positive cases. Of these, 10 have died; 1,574 have recovered; and 520 are active.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
