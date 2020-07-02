As of the July 2 Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there are 14,539 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That is an increase of 427 cases from the previous day.
Six additional deaths have been reported in the state, with one of them occurred in the past 24 hours. There are 395 total deaths in the state due to COVID-19.
Cherokee County is listed as having 83 positive cases, one death, and 65 recovered.
The OSDH has launched a new testing site dashboard, which includes an interactive map and updated site contact information. Call test sites to make an appointment and confirm hours of operation before visiting.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
In recognition of the Fourth of July, all OSDH offices and county health departments will be closed on Friday, July 3. There will not be a Media Advisory on Friday, July 3 or Saturday, July 4, but coronavirus.health.ok.gov will continue to be updated daily with labs processing COVID-19 tests from across the State through the weekend. The weekly Epidemiology Report will be released on Monday, July 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.