Almost 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state overnight, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. As of the Tuesday, July 14, advisory, there are 21,738 confirmed positive cases in Oklahoma.
Cherokee County saw an increase of 10 cases since Monday. The county has 131 positive cases, one death, and 100 listed as recovered.
Four additional deaths were reported statewide, with none occurring in the past 24 hours. There have been 428 deaths in the state.
Vital Records will open its doors to provide limited in-person services by appointment only starting July 15. Vital Records currently offers affordable and robust online services with a Will Call pilot service planned to launch in August.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
