As of the June 30 Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there are 13,757 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That is a 4.4 percent increase from the previous day.
Two additional deaths were reported; neither occurred in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 387 in the state.
The number of recovered in the state is 10,085. That number rose by 5.2 percent since June 29.
Cherokee County is listed as having 77 positive cases, with one death and 59 recovered. Tahlequah has had 55 of those cases, with 47 recovered. Hulbert is listed as having 10 cases, with five recovered.
Governor Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Lance Frye will provide an update on the State’s response to COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Governor’s Large Conference Room at the Oklahoma State Capitol. A live stream will be available on Gov. Stitt’s Facebook page.
The OSDH has launched a new testing site dashboard, which includes an interactive map and updated site contact information. Call test sites to make an appointment and confirm hours of operation before visiting.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.