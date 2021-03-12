This week, 28 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level, 48 are in the "yellow" risk level, and one is in the "green" risk level for the Oklahoma COVID-19 Risk Level System. Oklahoma State Department of Health continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11 a.m. As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of the Friday, March 12, OSDH advisory, there have been 431,366 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma. Of those, the OSDH reports that there are 11,598 active cases; and 415,067 people have recovered.
Friday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 7,486.
Thursday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 544.
Cherokee County is listed as having a total of 5,492 positive cases. Of these, 44 have died; 253 are active; and 5,195 have recovered.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org for other opportunities.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
