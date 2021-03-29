As of the Monday, March 29, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 437,853 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma. That is an increase of 194 cases since the previous report.
Monday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 7,835.
Monday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 343.
As of the March 24 OSDH report, Cherokee County was listed as having a total of 5,521 positive cases. Of these, 46 residents had died; 221 cases were active; and 5,254 had recovered.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org for other opportunities.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
