As of the Thursday, Dec. 3, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 204,048 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma.
Of these cases, 174,169 have recovered; and 28,043 are active.
A total of 1,836 deaths have been recorded in the state, with OSDH announcing 25 additional deaths Thursday.
The total cumulative hospitalizations in the state has been 12,773.
Cherokee County is listed as having 2,406 reported cases. Of these, 11 have died; 1,978 have recovered; and 417 are currently active.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
