As of the Friday, Aug. 14 advisory, there are 46,897 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That is an increase of 794 cases from the previous day. The number of recovered cases is 39,282. OSDH reports there are 6,971 active cases in the state.
Cherokee County has had a total of 481 confirmed positive cases, with two deaths and 335 recovered. That means there are currently 144 active cases.
There have been a total of 644 total deaths in the state, with six additional deaths identified to report Friday.
This week, there are four additional counties in the “orange” risk zone. Oklahoma State Department of Education continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19. Currently there are 567 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Commissioner Frye issued a Public Health Advisory Thursday, Aug. 13, with the support of Gov. Kevin Stitt asking Oklahomans to participate in the following recommendations for the next four weeks to continue to drive down positive cases and help schools open safely:
• Orange and Red counties: Individuals age 11 and older wear face coverings in public settings, with exemptions including while eating at a restaurant, in a private office space, or at a religious ceremony where physical distancing can be achieved.
• Orange and Red counties: Restaurant staff wear face coverings and tables should maintain six feet of distance or more.
• Statewide: Individuals age 11 and older wear face coverings when visiting nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, medical facilities, prisons, or other communal living facilities.
• Statewide: With the “Safer in Oklahoma” policy, individuals entering the State of Oklahoma from an area with substantial community spread, will wear a face covering in all public spaces and limit participating indoor gatherings for 10-14 days in accordance with CDC guidelines.
The COVID-19 Alert map will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11 a.m.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
