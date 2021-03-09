As of the Tuesday, March 9, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 429,432 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma. Of those, the OSDH reports that there are 11,637 active cases; and 413,094 people have recovered.
The OSDH number of confirmed deaths is 4,701. Tuesday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 7,219.
Tuesday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 633.
Cherokee County is listed as having a total of 5,466 positive cases. Of these, 44 have died; 244 are active; and 5,178 have recovered.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
