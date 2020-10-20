As of the Tuesday, Oct. 20, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 109,548 reported cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That is an increase of 1,475 cases since Monday's advisory.
Currently, OSDH is reporting that of the cases, 14,659 are active, and 93,698 have recovered.
The total cumulative hospitalizations has been 7,964, with 821 currently admitted.
A total of 1,191 total deaths have been recorded in the state, with 18 of those reported since Monday.
Cherokee County is listed as having 1,321 positive cases. Of those, 1,128 have recovered; eight have died; and 185 active.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
